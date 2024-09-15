Erling Haaland is even better than previous seasons – Manuel Akanji

Manuel Akanji believes the prolific Erling Haaland has improved since last season.

Haaland has made a blistering start to the new Premier League campaign, scoring nine goals – including two hat-tricks – in just four games.

His latest salvo was a double as the champions came from behind to maintain their 100 per cent start with a 2-1 win over Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Akanji has been impressed by Haaland’s start to the season (Nick Potts/PA)

Yet while extraordinary, those numbers are not necessarily outstanding for the Norwegian, who has now scored 99 goals in 103 appearances for City.

However team-mate Akanji, who also played alongside Haaland at Borussia Dortmund, feels he is now a better all-round player.

The Switzerland defender said: “It’s hard to say as he’s been scoring so many goals for us since he joined, but I think this season he is more involved in the game. He’s holding up the ball really well for the team.

“But that’s nine goals in four Premier League games too. I just hope he keeps scoring like this because he’s a really good help for us, even when it’s a tougher game.

“We just have to do our job in defence and know the guys up front will help us. I hope he can keep going.”

Haaland’s brace turned the game around for City after Yoane Wissa had capitalised on a mistake to head the Bees into a shock lead after just 22 seconds.

It ended an emotional week for Haaland, who had been a doubt for the game following the death of a close family friend, Ivar Eggja, at the age of 59.

Manager Pep Guardiola had offered the player compassionate leave but he said on Friday he wished to play.

Eggja, who had been Haaland’s father Alf-Inge’s best man, was an important part of the striker’s off-field support team throughout his career.

Guardiola spoke after the game about how the players had rallied round Haaland during the week and the squad sent flowers to Haaland senior’s box at the stadium.

Akanji said: “I mean that’s what a team is for, we stick together and try to help each other out.

“It was Erling in this moment but we try to help each other out, lift each other. It’s not just the team-mates, it’s the whole club.”

The Bees caused problems for City in the early stages (Nick Potts/PA)

City’s victory maintained their fine start and could have been more convincing with several chances spurned in the second half.

Haaland was just the width of the post away from reaching his century and completing a third successive hat-trick.

Yet Brentford had troubled them in the early stages and did have opportunities to add to Wissa’s opener.

“This has to be the standard for the rest of the season,” Bees defender Nathan Collins told the club’s website, brentfordfc.com.

“I thought we were very good. They got on top a bit more during the second half, as they do because they’re one of the best teams in the world, but I’m incredibly proud of the boys.”