Title hopeful Lando Norris discovers some speed in Azerbaijan

Lando Norris found some pace to better title rival Max Verstappen as George Russell topped the charts in final practice ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Norris said McLaren were “a long way off” after he finished almost half-a-second adrift of pace-setter Verstappen in Friday’s opening running before managing a lowly 17th second time around.

But he improved in the final running before Saturday’s pole shoot-out to finish third, two tenths off Russell’s mark but importantly a tenth ahead of Verstappen.

The British driver arrived in the Land of Fire bidding to turn up the heat on Verstappen, having taken 16 points out of the three-time world champion’s title lead across the last two races.

Verstappen, who is 62 points clear of Norris with eight races remaining, could manage only fifth.

Russell finished only ninth fastest on Friday and was complaining of an issue with his power unit before pulling an impressive time out of the bag to top the charts.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who harbours outside championship hopes of his own after victory in Monza a fortnight ago put him 86 points behind Verstappen, was second and only 0.013 seconds off the pace after topping FP2 on Friday.

Norris’ team-mate Oscar Piastri was fourth, with Carlos Sainz sixth for Ferrari and Sergio Perez seventh for Red Bull.

British driver Oliver Bearman, who enjoyed an encouraging opening day on his first full weekend in F1 by finishing 10th fastest, crashed into the wall at turn one midway through the session to bring out a red flag.

The 19-year-old from Essex, who was parachuted into Sainz’s Ferrari ahead of qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March, is deputising for the banned Kevin Magnussen at Haas.

Qualifying gets under way at 1600 local time (1300 BST).