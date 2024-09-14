Jacob Bethell pleased to get down to business on ‘special evening’ with England

Jacob Bethell was pleased to get down to business for England after admitting he struggled to shut out the external noise during a low-key international debut.

Ushered in as part of England’s white-ball reset, Bethell was labelled a future “superstar” by interim head coach Marcus Trescothick on the eve of the three-match T20 series against Australia this week.

After his family brought forward a trip from their native Barbados to see him in action, Bethell bowled three overs of serviceable spin and was dismissed for two as Australia prevailed at the Utilita Bowl.

But Bethell underlined why he has been earmarked for greatness on Friday with a breakout 44 off just 24 balls at Cardiff as England levelled the series to set up a decider at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday.

“Obviously there’s a lot of stuff that comes with the debut: all the off-field stuff, cap presentations, which is all very sentimental and nice,” the 20-year-old reflected.

“But it is quite hard to focus on the cricket, so it was nice to get that out of the way. It was a special evening, but nice to then hit the ground running (in Cardiff) and put a good performance in.”

The second T20 was in limbo when Bethell walked to the crease with England on 79 for three in pursuit of 194 but he put on 90 in only 47 balls with Liam Livingstone to break the back of the chase.

What arguably tilted the game towards England was Bethell taking 20 runs in five deliveries off Australia’s premier bowler Adam Zampa, who comprehensively bowled the youngster 48 hours earlier.

Bethell expertly used his feet to disrupt the leg-spinner to snatch four successive boundaries before Livingstone’s 87 off 47 balls underpinned a three-wicket victory with six balls to spare.

“That’s what it is like coming out in the middle order,” Bethell said. “You always tend to come in when the game is in the balance. Livi was going well, so I just didn’t want to put any pressure back on him.

“I just wanted to play strong shots and get off strike, until the opportunity came to take advantage of a match-up, and I did that. Fortunately, it paid off.

“Obviously Zampa is a great bowler, so to be able to do that against him was brilliant.”

Bethell’s parents and two sisters arrived in England just ahead of Wednesday’s first game, having originally planned to visit at the end of the month for Warwickshire’s end-of-season dinner.

England set up a winner-takes-all showdown in their T20 series against Australia on Sunday (David Davies/PA)

His brother was unable to make the trip from Barbados, where Bethell was born and lived until the age of 12 before moving to England after accepting a cricket scholarship at Rugby School.

But he relished performing in front of his family for the first time, adding: “They’ve given up so much to give me this opportunity to come over here.

“To do it in front of them – they’ve not watched me play a lot of cricket live, so to finally watch me, and it being in international colours, is unreal.

“I just went over and said hello (after the match). They were happy. They just said they’re proud. Emotions spill out on nights like these, but they’re happy and I’m happy, so it’s good.”