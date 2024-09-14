Erling Haaland’s mental strength impresses Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola hailed Erling Haaland’s mental strength after the prolific Norwegian struck twice in Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat of Brentford.

Haaland had been a doubt for Saturday’s Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium following the death of a close family friend.

City manager Pep Guardiola had allowed the player compassionate leave but he opted to stay and play.

Erling Haaland netted twice to see off Brentford (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola said: “You have to be strong, maybe for 90 minutes forget your personal life if life gives you a punch in the face.

“Of course we were in touch, asking how he felt, but I didn’t ask if he was ready. If he wasn’t ready he would have come to me and said.

“For us he’s an incredible weapon one versus one. When you isolate him with a central defender, with the quality we have you pass it. We have to exploit and use it.

“The best way for 93 minutes is just forget and play.”

Haaland’s double – coming after the Bees had taken a shock lead after only 22 seconds – took his tally for the campaign to nine in just four league games and his overall City goal return to 99.

He was also just the width of the post away from completing his century and becoming the first player in Premier League history to score hat-tricks in three successive games.

Guardiola feels, even by Haaland’s lofty standards, his form has been extraordinary, although it is too early in the season to draw conclusions.

He said: “He’s been really, really good, I’d say the best – but it’s just four fixtures, not many games.

“Always I see the table after 10, 12 fixtures. I don’t pay attention after three or four.”

City’s recovery came after they were hit by a barrage of Brentford pressure in the opening minutes.

As well as Yoane Wissa’s first-minute opener, the visitors had a number of other chances to extend their lead as the champions made a shaky start.

Thomas Frank, left, was impressed with his team’s start (Nick Potts/PA)

Bees manager Thomas Frank said: “I think in the first 25 minutes, if Manchester City are the best team of all, then we were world class.

“We were clearly on top, we were tight, but also the best team and did something only Liverpool and Arsenal do – we had more possession, more shots on target, more XG (expected goals).

“I’m 50-50 – frustrated for not getting anything out of the game but also extremely proud of what we did against Man City.”