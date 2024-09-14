Erling Haaland hits 99th Man City goal as Forest stun Liverpool at Anfield

Erling Haaland’s brace helped Manchester City earn their fourth straight Premier League victory with a 2-1 win over Brentford at the Etihad.

The visitors took an instant lead just 22 seconds into the game when Yoane Wissa’s header sent the Bees in front.

However, Haaland continued his sparkling goalscoring form this season with two first-half goals to steer his side to victory and take his City goal tally to 99.

Pep Guardiola’s side now sit top of the table after Liverpool had their perfect start to the season ended by a 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s side had taken three wins from three in their opening Premier League games, but were left stunned after Callum Hudson-Odoi’s strike saw Forest snatch three points.

The substitute hit a curling effort from just outside of the box to hand Forest their first victory at Anfield since February 1969.

Manchester United secured a much-needed victory after easing to a 3-0 victory over Southampton in the Premier League.

Both sides returned from the international break needing a result as the Saints sought their first point since returning to the top flight, while United were looking to bounce back from a home loss to rivals Liverpool.

Alejandro Garnacho capped off Manchester United’s win with a late goal (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Despite a bright start from Southampton, a missed penalty from Cameron Archer saw United take advantage as Matthijs de Ligt and Marcus Rashford both struck in quick succession to take the lead at half-time.

Saints’ afternoon soured further when captain Jack Stephens was sent off for a challenge on Alejandro Garnacho, who wrapped up victory for Erik ten Hag’s side with a stoppage-time goal.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s last-gasp penalty saw Crystal Palace snatch a point against Leicester in a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

Jamie Vardy sent the Foxes ahead in the 21st minute with a low finish into the bottom corner.

However, an energetic start to the second half saw Stephy Mavididi double Leicester’s advantage seconds after the break with a high finish into the roof of the net, but Palace pulled one back just a minute later when Mateta struck from close range.

The France international then earned his brace from the penalty spot in the second minute of stoppage time to rescue a point.

Danny Ings also put on a late show to rescue a point for West Ham, who drew 1-1 with Fulham.

Raul Jimenez handed Fulham the lead in the 24th minute after tapping home at the near post thanks to a low cross from Emile Smith Rowe.

Substitute Ings then earned a point for the Hammers in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Danny Ings, centre, struck late for West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ipswich earned a point on the road after their meeting with Brighton finished goalless.

Arijanet Muric was the hero for Ipswich as the goalkeeper made a brilliant double save just before half-time to keep the score level.