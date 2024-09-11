Suzann Pettersen: Fresh memories of 2023 drama can fuel Europe’s Solheim Cup bid

Europe captain Suzann Pettersen believes fresh memories of last year’s Solheim Cup can boost her side’s chances of retaining the trophy against the United States.

A thrilling 14-14 draw in Spain, the first in the contest’s history, ensured Europe held on to the cup following victories in Ohio in 2021 and at Gleneagles in 2019, where controversial wild card Pettersen holed the winning putt and promptly announced her retirement.

The Norwegian was appointed captain for both 2023 and 2024 due to the encounters being held just a year apart as a result of the Solheim Cup moving to even years to avoid clashing with the Ryder Cup, with US captain Stacy Lewis also doing the same.

Europe captain Suzann Pettersen celebrates her team retaining the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin (John Walton/PA)

“It’s been a quick year since Spain,” Pettersen said. “Obviously it was a quick turnaround, a fast celebration.

“At the same time, I think it’s a great challenge to try and go out there again and get the job done. The players are all up for it and it’s always going to be a big task.

“We drew a lot of great experiences from last year. I think what we learned the most is being precise. Giving quite clear messages goes a long way. Being transparent is great, but at the same time, they kind of look for somebody who can make decisions, the players. So there’s a combination.

“I think it’s nice this year to have two new faces on our team. We have both Esther (Henseleit) and Albane (Valenzuela). Great to have new blood coming in.

“We can easily stir the pot quite nicely from the past with the players. We have a lot of players who have already played a lot of Solheims. So we have a lot of experience.

“That being said, with the new players coming in, it kind of creates a new energy and kind of atmosphere.”

Pettersen’s side suffered a nightmare start at Finca Cortesin last year, losing the opening foursomes 4-0 and not getting back on level terms until the end of day two.

It fittingly fell to Spanish star Carlota Ciganda to ensure the trophy would remain in Europe with her fourth win from four matches in the final day’s singles, with Lexi Thompson then beating Emily Pedersen 2&1 to make it 14-14.

“I think it would be nice to have maybe a little bit better start,” Pettersen admitted.

“But that being said, I think last year’s Friday morning was a good wake-up call as well for all of us. Don’t necessarily think that everything is just going to roll our way just because we’ve been successful over the last previous ones.

“I think that’s still kind of quite fresh in all the players’ minds. I think the nice thing is it literally feels like the ’23 Solheim was just yesterday. So it’s nice to kind of get that feel and kind of energy going again.

“I think it was only the right thing to do for both Stacy and myself to kind of do this [again] because I think it would have been an awfully hard job for someone new to come in and do everything in 11 months.”

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia will stage the 19th edition of the Solheim Cup, with home captain Lewis having the advantage of setting the course up to suit her players.

“I think the set-up has been as expected,” Pettersen said. “They cut the rough over the weekend.

“Had it been a little bit higher rough maybe we would have been more at advantage [in terms] of fairways hit, but now I think it just opened up for bombers.”