Jordan Pickford: Harry Kane will ‘more than likely’ become England’s greatest

Jordan Pickford believes Harry Kane will “more than likely” go down as England’s greatest ever player after the captain scored a brace on his 100th appearance in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Finland.

Kane, who donned gold boots to mark the occasion, opened the scoring at Wembley with a stunning 57th-minute strike before doubling his tally with a precise first-time finish from debutant Noni Madueke’s pass after 76 minutes.

The result marked England’s second win in four days under interim manager Lee Carsley, having kicked off their Nations League Group F campaign with a 2-0 triumph over Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Asked after the match if all-time leading goalscorer Kane, whose double moved him on to 68 international goals, would retire as the nation’s greatest, Everton goalkeeper Pickford said: “More than likely.

Kane was presented with a golden cap before the game (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It was written in the stars. It was a privilege for Harry to make his 100th cap. He played in my debut and these games are special for him and his family. It’s a special moment and a privilege for me to be a part of that too.

“It was inevitable that he was going to score – those gold boots he had on as well. You’ve got to be clinical and he is, week in week out. When you have that eye for goal, he’s ruthless in front of it and he was (against Finland) even though their keeper had a very good game.

“It was business as usual for him.

“His record is incredible. He keeps pushing the boundaries to get better and better, score goals and he was ruthless.”

Noni Madueke made his England debut against Finland (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pickford added: “You have a lot of lads making their debut and Harry making his 100th cap. He leads by example.

“The new lads look at him and say, ‘That’s the standard’ and it’s something I felt seven years ago. He sets the example and that won’t change.”

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi also lauded the work ethic of the 31-year-old, who became the 10th male player to bring up a century of appearances for England.

“It was inevitable, he’s the epitome of hard work, humility,” said Guehi, who was introduced off the bench on Tuesday.

“He’s achieved so much in his career so he’s an inspiration to so many young boys and girls watching.”