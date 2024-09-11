Gareth Southgate has no regrets about England tenure or decision to resign

Gareth Southgate has insisted the time was right for him to quit as England manager and that he has no regrets about his eight years in charge.

The 54-year-old stepped down following England’s defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final in July.

Southgate led the country to back-to-back European finals and the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018, but he was criticised in some quarters for his defensive tactics.

“I think it was probably the right time for change,” he told Sky News.

Southgate stepped down in July after eight years (Nick PottsPA)

“I don’t think you can have regrets. We made decisions with the information we had at the time to try and produce a winning team.

“We raised expectations and that was important. We needed to put English football back on the map.”

Southgate’s replacement, interim boss Lee Carsley, has overseen Nations League wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland in his first two games at the helm.

Match of the Day host and former England striker Gary Lineker was among Southgate’s harshest critics and he aimed another dig this week.

Jack Grealish impressed on his England return (Evan TreacyPA)

After Anthony Gordon, Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold – players Southgate either did not pick or discarded – impressed in Ireland, Lineker said on the Rest is Football podcast: “We told you so!”

However, Southgate responded: “I’ve really shut myself off from everything since I left. There’s no point in me talking about the team now.

“It’s for me to let other people take over, to give them the space to go and take the team on to the next challenges.

“There’s no point in me getting involved in anything like that.”

Southgate, who was linked with Manchester United last season, says he is not going to rush any decisions about his future.

The former Middlesbrough boss said: “I’ve got lots of opportunities, I’m very open-minded to what’s next.

“That might be in football, that might be outside of football. I’m just going to take some time, refresh, recharge and go from there.

“I think at the moment people know that I need to get my energy back.”