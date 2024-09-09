England claim record-breaking ODI victory after skittling Ireland for 45

England secured a record 275-run win over Ireland as the hosts were bowled out for just 45 in the second ODI in Belfast.

Two days after England clinched the opening match, Tammy Beaumont put her side on the front foot again with a brilliant unbeaten 150 at the top of the order – her 10th ODI century.

Freya Kemp added 65 as Ireland were set a daunting target of 321 to win, and England’s bowlers then ripped through the home side to claim victory inside 17 overs, with stand-in captain Kate Cross and Lauren Filer both taking three wickets each.

The victory, England’s biggest women’s ODI win in terms of runs, sees them clinch the series with one match to play.

England fielded a largely second-string side in Belfast, with the majority of their T20 World Cup squad not involved.

But the visitors, who won the toss and elected to bat, were in the driving seat after Beaumont’s brilliant knock of 150 from 139 balls – which included 16 boundaries and one six – was supported by Kemp’s 65 off 47 deliveries.

Ireland were up against it and England made a quickfire start with Cross removing both home captain Gaby Lewis and Amy Hunter in the opening over.

Kate Cross (centre) is mobbed by her team-mates as England raced to a comprehensive win (Liam McBurney/PA)

Cross (three for eight) was back at it in her second over, taking her ninth wicket of the series so far, when she trapped the dangerous Orla Prendergast lbw to leave Ireland on seven for three. That soon became eight for four in only the fourth over when Leah Paul edged behind off Filer.

Filer (three for 10) then had her second and third of the afternoon after Rebecca Stokell’s miscue fell to Beaumont at slip before a yorker sent Arlene Kelly packing in the same over for a duck.

Georgia Davis claimed her first international wicket on her debut, with Kemp then removing opener Una Raymond-Hoey for 22 – the only Ireland batter to reach double figures.

Kemp trapped Jane Maguire, with Davis removing her sister Aimee Maguire, as Ireland were bowled out for 45, their lowest ODI total ever. The concluding match takes place in Stormont on Wednesday.