Memorable morning for Fin Graham in Paris

British cyclist Fin Graham claimed his first Paralympic gold by powering to victory in the men’s C1-3 road race at Paris 2024.

Scottish rider Graham, a silver medallist in the event on his Games debut in Tokyo, took the crown ahead of French pair Thomas Peyroton-Dartet and Alexandre Leaute in a time of one hour, 43 minutes and 19 seconds.

The 24-year-old overtook Peyroton-Dartet on the home straight to win by less than a second in the eastern suburbs of the French capital.

Defending champion Benjamin Watson finished the 71 kilometre race fifth, with fellow Britons Jaco van Gass and Matthew Robertson sixth and seventh respectively.

Glory for Graham came the morning after ParalympicsGB surpassed their gold haul from Tokyo by moving on to 42, while also reaching 100 medals overall – the team’s minimum target in France.

“The French made it hard because it was two against one the whole race,” he said. “I didn’t really know what their plan was because they were talking in French.

“I have got world titles and stuff but Paralympic gold, nothing compares to it.”

Canoeist Emma Wiggs followed up the cycling success by retaining the women’s VL2 va’a title to win her third Paralympic gold.

The 44-year-old finished the 200-metre course in 58.88 seconds, while Jeanette Chippington – the oldest member of GB’s squad at 54 – was fourth.

Charlotte Henshaw continued the gold rush by leading a British one-two in the women’s VL3 va’a at Vaires-sur-Marne Stadium.

The 37-year-old, who claimed the KL2 kayak title in Tokyo, won in 55.7 seconds, with compatriot Hope Gordon taking silver, 0.88 seconds behind.

Dave Phillipson earlier delivered silver in the men’s KL2 kayak, clocking 42.43 seconds.