No concerns over Declan Rice and Jack Grealish’s Irish links – Lee Carsley

Lee Carsley has no concerns about playing Declan Rice or Jack Grealish in Dublin as the former Republic of Ireland international prepares to lead England out as interim manager for the first time.

Saturday’s Nations League opener at the Aviva Stadium marks the start of a new era just 55 days after England lost a second successive European Championship final.

Gareth Southgate called time on his eight-year reign after the narrow loss to Spain, with England Under-21s boss Carsley promoted to caretaker senior boss as the Football Association considers its next steps.

Lee Carsley is coaching England’s senior side on an interim basis (Brian Lawless/PA)

The 50-year-old’s first match in charge comes against the country he represented 40 times as a player, adding extra spice to a fixture that also sees Rice and Grealish return to the Emerald Isle.

Rice won three senior caps for the Republic before switching allegiance to England, shortly after Grealish did the same having represented Ireland up until under-21 level.

Asked if he has any concerns about playing them at the Aviva Stadium, interim boss Carsley said: “No, not all.

“We spoke – not only (to) Jack and Declan, to the whole squad – we spoke about the atmosphere we expect it to be.

“Exciting, passionate, loud, but it’ll be no different to what the players are used to in Premier League games or high level games. I think they’ll be ready for whatever comes out.”

Quizzed on what reception he expects back in Ireland, the interim England boss said: “I’m not sure, to be honest. Probably the same.

England were given a warm welcome in Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

“But if the reception that we had off the kids outside (the hotel) was anything to go by it will be very positive.”

Carsley was in relaxed mood at England’s Carton House base on the outskirts of Dublin. The 50-year-old was respectful about Ireland throughout and said he would “calmly enjoy” any late winner at the Aviva Stadium, where he feels honoured to be returning as interim England manager.

“Proud,” Carsley said of his emotions heading into the game. “It’s not something that I thought that much about until recently.

“I think when I saw the draw I obviously was fully focused on the under-21s, and I thought that ‘that’s going to be a good game’.

“I didn’t realise obviously until two weeks ago that I was actually going to be here, so I am excited by it.

“It’s not something I’m overawed by. I’m excited with the challenge. I’ve got a lot of confidence in the players. I think they’ll enjoy the atmosphere.

“It’s a good game for them to come back to off the back of a big disappointment, so hopefully we can perform.”

Carsley has a fully fit squad of 23 players to choose from for the Group B2 clash against a country he not only represented but could also have coached.

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson is also taking charge for the first time (Brian Lawless/PA)

The former midfielder spoke to the Football Association of Ireland about their vacant managerial position a few months after masterminding England Under-21s’ European Championship triumph. Heimir Hallgrimsson was finally appointed as Republic boss in July and Saturday will also see him take charge for the first time.

“I can’t remember the exact timeline but after the after the Euros I sat down with the with the FA’s approval to speak to two or three people from different opportunities, just out of respect more than anything,” Carsley added.

“Republic of Ireland were one. It was very informal. It went no further and, like say, I’m very lucky and privileged to have the job that I’ve got, so I knew that going into speaking to anyone.”