Jodie Burrage hopes run of bad luck’s in past as she prepares for tennis return

Jodie Burrage hopes her run of bad luck is behind her as she prepares to return from six months on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old was British number two and ranked 86th in the world in February when she felt “something pop” in her left wrist in her first practice session at the San Diego Open.

A torn ligament and retinaculum meant surgery was needed but Burrage’s recovery went well and she was on track to be ready for the French Open, only to suffer an ankle injury in a training session with good friend Katie Boulter in May.

This time she avoided surgery but the injury ruled her out of the year’s final three grand slams, with Wimbledon a particularly bitter pill to swallow.

Now Burrage, who is an ambassador for the clothing brand Original Penguin, is finally ready to return at the Jasmin Open in Monastir, Tunisia, where she will play her opening qualifying match on Saturday.

“It’s been a long time but I actually feel in a good spot,” she told the PA news agency.

“I’ve done a lot of hard work, wrist feels good, ankle feels good. Just ready to go.

Jodie Burrage is an Original Penguin ambassador (Original Penguin handout/PA)

“It’s been a long six months. I’ve coped the best that I can. It’s been tough at times. I’ve been very lucky that I can go over to France and see Ben, that’s been an absolute life-saver for me.

“It’s a beautiful place down there and it’s made the time go a little bit faster.

“I had to just get my head down and take it week by week. I was knackered most days so I didn’t really have time to think about how long was going to be left. I’m very proud of myself that I’ve got through that and in the mental state that I’m in.”

Ben is Ben White, the Scotland rugby union international and Burrage’s long-term boyfriend, who relocated to the south of France after signing for Toulon.

Spells by the Mediterranean have helped Burrage not to dwell on her misfortune, with three previous ankle surgeries having hampered her early years in the senior game.

After finally breaking into the top 100 and showing that she could challenge at the top level, these latest setbacks were particularly cruel.

Burrage, now ranked down at 232, has stayed in touch with the tour, saying: “I find it hard watching but I can’t stop myself. If any of my friends are playing, I will always have it on.

“I went to a few of the grass-court tournaments as well, which was nice but that killed me inside. Wimbledon was a tough one.

“I’m not someone who enjoys training very much, I’m someone who enjoys travelling and competing and being in the battles.

“That’s why I’m just so excited to get back out there. I don’t care if I win or lose, I just want to be out on the match court.”

One of the friends Burrage has been following closely is Jack Draper, whose brilliant run at the US Open has provided the latest bright spot for the British game.

“I’m very, very happy for him,” said Burrage. “Semis of a slam is incredible stuff. I kind of always knew he had the potential but I’m just very happy it’s come together for him now.

“I’ve known him for a long, long time. We’re close. He constantly messages me. He’s just a good person, he’ll always be checking on people. So take away the tennis side, I’m very happy it’s going well for a person like that.

“And he’s got the potential to do a lot more as well. I feel like this is only the beginning for him.”