Jack Draper to lead Great Britain bid to reach Davis Cup finals

US Open semi-finalist Jack Draper and Wimbledon doubles champion Henry Patten will spearhead Great Britain’s bid to reach the Davis Cup finals in Manchester next week.

Captain Leon Smith has finalised his team, with British number one Draper straight back in action on home soil following his New York heroics.

Patten, who won the men’s doubles title at Wimbledon with Finland’s Harri Heliovaara – a player Britain are likely to face in the group stages – replaces Joe Salisbury in the team.

Cameron Norrie, who had to withdraw from the US Open through injury, is replaced by Billy Harris, who enjoyed a breakthrough run to the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club this summer.

Davis Cup veteran Dan Evans, who played a major role in helping Britain reach last years finals, and experienced doubles player Neal Skupski complete the line-up.

Great Britain are in Group D and will face 2022 champions Canada, Finland and Argentina.

“The support in Manchester last year was incredible – the crowds turned out in record numbers and carried us over the line in a tight and dramatic final day,” Smith told the LTA.

“We’ve got a really strong team once again and I’m sure it’s going to be another special week in Manchester in September.”

The Davis Cup finals, featuring eight countries, will be held in Malaga in November.