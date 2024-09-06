Jack Draper hit by sickness in US Open semi-final loss to Jannik Sinner

Jack Draper was sick on court four times as his US Open dream ended in semi-final heartbreak following a straight-sets defeat to Jannik Sinner.

The British number one was enjoying an incredible run in New York and had big hopes of emulating Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu by winning the title.

He had reached the last four without dropping a set but ran into the best player in the world on Friday night and, although he went toe-to-toe for the majority of the contest, he came up short in a 7-5 7-6 (3) 6-2 loss.

He left everything out on court, literally, as the physical exertion took its toll and he vomited several times.

He might have just missed out on becoming the first British male since Murray to make it into a grand slam final in the first one since the Scot’s retirement, but this is not going to be his only foray into the big time.

The 22-year-old has proved he has the all-round game to challenge at the top of the sport and, providing he can keep injury problems behind him, he will surely contend for major titles in the future.

Sinner came into the tournament under a cloud following his anti-doping scandal, where he avoided a ban despite two positive tests earlier in the year, but has proved his tough mentality to power through to a first final at Flushing Meadows.

Draper had to clear his own vomit up as he struggled physically (Seth Wenig/AP)

He faced his biggest test yet against Draper, but won all the big moments and outlasted an opponent who he describes as a “good friend”.

He is now the overwhelming favourite to claim a second grand slam title when he meets either Taylor Fritz or Frances Tiafoe in the final on Sunday night.

Draper had never been past the fourth round before at this tournament but did not show nerves. After an exchange of breaks he was two points away from winning the first set when he took Sinner’s serve to deuce at 5-4, but it went wrong from there.

Sinner broke to 5-5 and then served it out to take the opening set and end Draper’s 15-set winning streak.

It felt important for Draper to have won that first set and he came under pressure early in the second, with Sinner’s almost impenetrable defence forcing four break points, all of which were saved.

The brutal physical nature of the match took its toll and Draper was sick on court.

There was also a fitness concern for Sinner, who needed a medical timeout for treatment after falling on his left wrist during a thrilling point.

The injury did not seem to affect him, though, and he raised his game brilliantly in a second-set tiebreak to take full control.

Draper bizarrely asked for a can of coke during the third set, but it was just a taste of defeat for him as Sinner ran away with it.