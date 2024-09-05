US Open day 10: Women’s world number One out as American domination continues

It’s the women’s semi-finals at the US Open on Thursday as Aryna Sabalenka takes on Emma Navarro while Jessica Pegula goes up against Karolina Muchova.

On Wednesday, Jack Draper became the first British man to reach the semi-final in New York since Andy Murray in 2012. Women’s world number one Iga Swiatek crashed out but Jannik Sinner safely progressed in the men’s draw.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at day nine of the tournament.

Picture of the day

Jack Draper cools off on his way to the US Open semi-final (Pamela Smith/AP)

Andy who?

The king is dead, long live the king. In the first grand slam since Andy Murray’s retirement, British tennis already has a new star after Jack Draper made it through to the semi-final.

Draper beat 10th seed Alex de Minaur 6-3 7-5 6-2 to become the first British man to get this far here since the great Scot won it in 2012.

The 22-year-old has yet to drop a set in his five victories and needs two more for immortality.

Stat of the day

Seventh heaven for Pegula

World number one Iga Swiatek crashed out of the US Open as American Jessica Pegula finally ended her grand slam quarter-final hoodoo at the seventh attempt.

Swiatek had eyes on winning a second title in New York to cement her position as the top player in the women’s game, but she was off-colour in a 6-1 6-4 defeat.

Pegula must have thought she was never going to get into a grand slam semi-final having lost her first six last-eight ties, going back to 2021, but she put that right in front of a partisan home crowd on Arthur Ashe.

Shot of the day

Quote of the day

What’s on tomorrow

Arthur Ashe

Townsend/Young v Errani/Vavassori, Navarro v Sabalenka, Swiatek v Muchova