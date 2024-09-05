5 talking points for Wales as the Craig Bellamy era gets under way

Wales embark on a new era as Craig Bellamy takes charge for the first time against Turkey on Friday night.

It is the start of a Nations League campaign for Wales with Iceland and Montenegro completing Group B4.

Here the PA news agency looks at the key talking points ahead of the Cardiff City Stadium fixture.

Bellamy bow

New Wales manager Craig Bellamy oversees a training session ahead of their Nations League opener against Turkey (David Davies/PA)

As a player, Craig Bellamy wore his heart on his sleeve. Often snarling and controversial, Bellamy made headlines on and off the pitch.

But no-one could dispute his ability or the passion he had playing for Wales.

Having lost out on the job to Ryan Giggs in 2018, Bellamy now gets the chance to manage his country and it promises to be an exciting ride.

Now 45, the former striker appears a calmer presence and is ready for management after cutting his coaching teeth alongside Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht and Burnley.

Ramsey role

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has not played for his country for almost 12 months (David Davies/PA)

Aaron Ramsey remains as Wales captain under Bellamy – but what will be the 33-year-old’s actual role?

Ramsey has not played for Wales in almost 12 months with injury plaguing the Cardiff midfielder.

He has completed Cardiff’s four Championship games this season, but the Bluebirds have yet to win and are bottom of the table.

Bellamy is a big fan and convinced his former teammate can be a threat in the final third, so the key might be finding the right system to maximise Ramsey’s attacking instincts.

Will Johnson shine?

Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson has often had a frustrating time for Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)

Brennan Johnson has yet to impress for Wales on a consistent basis and the Tottenham forward’s numbers do not make great reading.

Johnson has scored only three times in 28 appearances, although many of his earlier caps came off the bench.

The fleet-footed Johnson – recorded as one of the fastest players in the Premier League – is now 23 and has a season under his belt at Spurs.

Bellamy says Johnson is worth far more than the £47.5million transfer fee Spurs paid Nottingham Forest for him and the winger seems set to play a major role in his new-look Wales.

Darlow option

Wales’ goalkeeping problems are well documented.

Page sometimes picked four – Danny Ward, Wayne Hennessey, Adam Davies and Tom King – in a squad but not one of them made a single league appearance last season.

Bellamy has got Karl Darlow on board, persuading the Northampton-born Leeds goalkeeper to commit to Wales when others have failed.

Darlow is behind Illan Meslier at Leeds, but the 33-year-old has played 250 career games for Newcastle and Nottingham Forest among others and his addition could be a masterstroke from Bellamy.

Revenge mission

Connor Roberts (left) collides with Turkey’s Kenan Yildiz during a Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff last November (David Davies/PA)

Wales and Turkey clash again less than 10 months after meeting in Euro 2024 qualifying.

On that occasion Wales had to win and needed Croatia to drop points against Armenia to qualify automatically. Neither happened as Wales were held 1-1 in Cardiff and Croatia won.

Wales headed for the play-offs, which they failed to navigate.

Turkey went on to reach the quarter-finals at the Euros, but were fortunate to draw in Cardiff. Johnson had what looked a stonewall penalty turned down at 1-0 and the visitors levelled through a dubious spot-kick.