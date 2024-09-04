Victor Osimhen joins Galatasaray on loan after signing new deal at Napoli

Galatasaray have completed a deal to sign Victor Osimhen on loan from Napoli.

The Nigeria striker was a target for Chelsea before the transfer window closed in England last week, while the 25-year-old was also heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

However, Osimhen, who scored 76 goals in 133 appearances for Napoli since joining from Lille in 2020 – including 26 in their 2022-23 Serie A title win – is moving to Turkey.

Osimhen signed an extension to his contract with Napoli until June 2027 before completing his temporary switch.

A statement from the Italian club read: “SSC Napoli announces that it has temporarily transferred the sporting performances of the footballer Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray until 30 June 2025.

“At the same time, the club has reached an agreement with the player for an option, in its favour, to renew the contract until June 30, 2027.”