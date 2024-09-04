Travis Head smashes Australia to record-breaking Scotland victory in opening T20

Travis Head smashed Australia to a record-breaking victory over Scotland in the first Twenty20 international in Edinburgh, but narrowly missed out on the quickest century in the format.

Opener Head blitzed five maximums and 12 fours in a sensational 25-ball innings, which was ended when he picked out Michael Leask off the bowling of Mark Watt.

Head departed for a scintillating 80 as Australia chased down Scotland’s total of 154 for nine inside 10 overs, after posting the highest-ever T20I powerplay total of 113 for one.

George Munsey top scored for Scotland with 28 at the top and despite starts by captain Richie Berrington (23) and Matthew Cross (27), 155 never seemed enough with Sean Abbott the pick of the Australia bowlers with three for 39.

It was then over to Head and, while he lost partner Jake Fraser-McGurk to a three-ball duck, it did not knock the all-format player off his stride.

Mitch Marsh signalled his intentions early with a 30-run over off Jack Jarvis and this was followed up by Head smashing Brad Wheal to all corners of the ground.

Head recorded five maximums and 12 fours in a sensational 25-ball innings for Australia (Mike Egerton/PA)

Head’s 26-run over brought up a 17-ball half-century, which equalled Marcus Stoinis’ effort against Sri Lanka in the 2022 World Cup.

However, with Head eyeing up the record held by Sahil Chauhan for his rapid hundred off 27 deliveries for Estonia against Cyprus in June, the Aussie batter was dismissed by Watt.

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was able to pick up the baton as his quick-fire unbeaten 27 helped earn Australia a seven-wicket victory with 62 balls to spare.