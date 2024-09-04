Karolina Muchova eases into US Open semi-finals despite illness in New York

Karolina Muchova overcame illness to continue her assault on the US Open and book a place in the semi-final.

The Czech received medical treatment and had to leave the court four times for comfort breaks, but she still did the business beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 6-4 to reach the last four for the second successive year.

She is still in the early stages of a comeback from a serious injury, where she spent 10 months on the sidelines following wrist surgery, only returning in June.

And she is making up for lost time in New York, looking as good as anyone left in the draw and still yet to drop a set in the tournament.

A tough test lies ahead in the shape of world number one Iga Swiatek or home favourite Jessica Pegula next for Muchova, but she will be confident going into the match, providing her health concerns clear up.

“A little weird match I have to say, I have some problems I don’t want to comment on if that’s OK,” she said on court.

“I am happy to manage it, running to the bathroom and back, sorry if it disturbed anyone but I had no other choice.

“I am really happy to be in the semi-final, I wouldn’t have said that before the tournament. Every round gets more difficult and I am sure it will be a difficult match.”