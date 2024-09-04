Dame Sarah Storey wins 18th Paralympic gold with C5 time trial victory

Dame Sarah Storey stretched her record-breaking exploits to 18 Paralympic gold medals with victory in the women’s C5 time trial at Paris 2024.

The 46-year-old wrote her name into the history books at Tokyo 2020 by claiming a trio of titles to surpass Mike Kenny as Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian.

At the ninth Games of a remarkable career which began as a swimmer at Barcelona in 1992, Storey further cemented her legacy in the eastern suburbs of Clichy-sous-bois.

She completed the 14.1km course in 20 minutes and 22.15 seconds, 4.69 secs ahead of French silver medallist Heidi Gaugain, with Australian rider Alana Forster third.

The victory maintains Storey’s 100 per cent Games record on the bike, which began at Beijing in 2008 and now spans 13 races, to take her overall Paralympic medal tally to 29, including 16 in the pool.

Gaugain, who won world bronze behind Storey and Forster in Glasgow in 2023, led by 7.18 secs at the 5.8km mark.

“(I’m) on top of the world,” said Storey.” I came here to try and get the gold medal (in this event) for the fifth time, fourth defence and I’ve done it. It was the perfectly-paced ride.

“I was down seven seconds at the first time check, but I knew that was the easiest part of the course going into that first time check because there were quite a few descents and technical sections where you can get free speed, have a recovery and be prepared for that first climb.

“It was a carrot knowing that I was down. You’ve just got to empty the tank to the finish.”

Despite being delighted with her latest success, Storey expressed disappointment at the short distance of the race.

The men’s C5 event, which takes place on Wednesday afternoon, is double the distance, comprising two laps of the same course.

“This is the shortest Paralympic time trial we’ve ever had,” said Storey.

“And I think it’s a real shame because you don’t get to showcase Para sport in the way that you want to. So I hope this is the only time it’s less than 20k.

“You have to ask the organisers (why it was so short).

“But there’s plenty of time in the day for us to do two laps like the men. And having fought so hard for parity in women’s cycling, to not have it in Para cycling after what we had in Glasgow last year is a real disappointment.

“I’ve had to put that disappointment aside and just concentrate on what I can control because I couldn’t control the race distance.

“But I really hope that they never do this to the women again because I think it’s been appalling.”

Great Britain had to wait until almost 9pm for their first – and only – gold on Tuesday, won by 100m butterfly swimmer Faye Rogers.

Storey had their next wrapped up well before 9am the following morning as husband Barney and children Louisa and Charlie watched on.

“I haven’t seen them yet, but I do know that they were there at the start,” she said.

“I’m very happy. I’m over the moon.”