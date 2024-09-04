Charlie Robertson advances to US Open boys’ quarter-finals

British junior Charlie Robertson is dreaming of following in Andy Murray’s footsteps by winning the US Open boys’ title.

Robertson is through to the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows after a 6-4 6-3 win over 11th seed Jangjun Kim.

Murray famously kickstarted his stellar career by winning the junior title in New York in 2004 and now the 17-year-old from Forfar wants to become the next Scot to prosper.

“It would be pretty cool to see another Scottish boy do the same as Andy,” Robertson said. “I just go match by match.

“But it would be, would be cool.”

Robertson recently hit with the 37-year-old at a training block in Greece before the Olympics while Murray also gifted him some kit.

“It was great, it was cool being around him,” he said. “I was very nervous when when I first met him, but he’s, honestly, he’s hilarious. He’s so funny.

“And he just makes you feel like you’re part of the group. And I felt it was just, It was amazing to be around him.”

Robertson has no option but to put the hard yards in during his quest for glory.

His sister Kirsty is working as his fitness trainer and she is not afraid to let their mum know if he is skiving.

“I think it’s quite good because she can tell me, and I’ll do it. Because if not, then I’ll get it from my mum,” he said.

“She’ll tell my mum, and then I’ll get s*** for it no matter what.

“So it’s good that way. She doesn’t let me off, so I enjoy it.

“Honestly, I really enjoy it like we get on so well. So far there’s been no issues.”