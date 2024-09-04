Andy Robertson tasks Scotland with raising Tartan Army’s spirits after Euro 2024

Andy Robertson wants to rekindle the Tartan Army’s love for Scotland in the upcoming Nations League campaign.

There was huge excitement among the Scottish support ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany where tens of thousands turned up in expectation, but it all fell flat when Steve Clarke’s men could only muster one point from three group games before returning home.

Ahead of the Nations League Group A game against Poland at Hampden Park on Thursday, the Scotland skipper acknowledged the disappointment and is looking to make up with the fans.

Scotland suffered an early exit at Euro 2024 (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think if you look through the whole squad, we have all had disappointment in the past,” he said.

“Whether that is getting beat in cup finals, whether it is relegation, whether it is missing out on league titles, whatever it is, we have all had disappointment.

“I think that is part and parcel of being a footballer. We have highs, but we also have lows.

“I think the summer was a low for all of us, and of course it was, but we have to then move on from it.

“We have to now be positive. If we weren’t positive then it is pointless us being here. We have to believe.

“OK, we might have some doubters again within our country.

“We felt our country right behind us in the summer, and we get that they are disappointed.

“Now it is up to us to try and drag them along with us again.

The Tartan Army backed Scotland in Germany (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“It is up to us to try and show on the pitch that we are willing to fight, we are willing to win games, we are willing to put in the hard yards.

“If we do that, then we know our fans will come with us as well, because we know they love supporting Scotland. We have seen that in the summer. We have seen so many great moments of them supporting us.

“I think the German people absolutely loved them, and we want that again. We felt the love in the summer, and of course we were all disappointed by the end, but it is up to us to try and feel the love again.

“For us to do that, we know we need to perform. We know there is now pressure on us to perform, and it is up to us to go out and do it. That starts on Thursday.”