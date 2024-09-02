The sporting weekend in pictures

Liverpool and Manchester City maintained their 100 per cent starts to the Premier League season with wins against Manchester United and West Ham respectively.

Great Britain’s Paralympics team continued to rack up the medals in Paris, England completed a Test series win against Sri Lanka and Jack Draper reached the last 16 of the men’s singles at the US Open.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Great Britain’s Hannah Cockroft won Great Britain’s first athletics gold and her eighth Paralympics title by winning the women’s T34 100m final in Paris (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz (second left) scored twice as Liverpool won 3-0 at Manchester United to maintain their 100 per cent start (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United’s Casemiro was withdrawn at half-time against Liverpool after his mistakes led to two first-half goals for the visitors (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland made it back-to-back hat-tricks in his side’s 3-1 win at West Ham (John Walton/PA)

Celtic claimed Old Firm bragging rights with a comprehensive 3-0 Scottish Premiership win over Rangers at Parkhead (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Gus Atkinson’s five-wicket haul helped England seal a Test series win against Sri Lanka (Ben Whitley/PA)

Joe Root notched a record 34th Test hundred for an England batter in the second Test at Lord’s (Ben Whitley/PA)

Jack Draper defeated Botic Van De Zandschulp in straight sets at the US Open to reach the last 16 (Adam Hunger/AP)

Novak Djokovic made a shock third-round exit in New York after losing to Australia’s Alexei Popyrin (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Women’s world number one Iga Swiatek comfortably beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach the fourth round (Matt Rourke/AP)

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc celebrated victory at the Italian Grand Prix ahead of McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris (Luca Bruno/AP)

Great Britain’s Jaco Van Gass (left to right), Jody Cundy and Kadeena Cox retained their Paralympics team track cycling C1-5 title (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Great Britain’s Stephen Clegg set a new world record when winning men’s S12 100m backstroke gold at the Paralympics (Adam Davy/PA)

ParalympicsGB’s William Ellard celebrated a new world record in the S14 200m freestyle (Adam Davy/PA)

Great Britain’s Alice Tai made it a stunning hat-trick for ParalympicsGB swimmers on Saturday, winning gold in the 100m S8 backstroke (Adam Davy/PA)

St Helens climbed back into the Super League’s top four after winning at Huddersfield (Nigel French/PA)

Denmark’s Niklas Norgaard won his first DP World Tour title with victory at the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry (Bradley Colyer/PA)