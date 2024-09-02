Paralympics day five: Jonnie Peacock going for gold in T64 100m final

After a record-breaking day four of the Paralympics in Paris, more Great British athletes will try to claim golds on Monday, with Jonnie Peacock one of several star names in action.

ParalympicsGB were able to celebrate 12 golds on Sunday, which was a new record for the most champions in a single day and bettered the previous high of nine in both Rio and Beijing.

Here’s Jonnie!

Two-time Paralympic champion Peacock will go for gold in the men’s T64 100m final on Monday after he finished third in qualifying at the end of a joyful day four for Great Britain.

“I feel like I’m slowly getting there,” Peacock reflected, having claimed bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

“It is going to be a fight and I just have to try and get there.”

David Weir will also be in athletics action on Monday in the men’s T54 1500m.

Steady as she goes…

It will be take two for Lauren Steadman after the triathlon was pushed back a day on Sunday due to more water quality issues in the River Seine.

Steadman will compete in the women’s PTS5 classification and aim to defend her 2020 Paralympics crown, but will have bronze medallist and compatriot Claire Cashmore for company.

David Ellis, a world, European and Commonwealth champion, will look to complete the set with a maiden Paralympic medal in the men’s PTVI event, which begins at midday on Monday.

Louise looks for more

Great Britain’s Louise Fiddes celebrated on the podium with the bronze medal after the S14 women’s 200m Freestyle (Handout/PA)

Swimmer Louise Fiddes has already toasted a bronze medal in Paris in the S14 200m freestyle, but will target gold on day five.

Fiddes claimed silver in the SB14 100m breaststroke in Tokyo and will want to go one better in the French capital.

Olivia Newman-Baronius, who helped the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay team clinch gold on Sunday, will also compete in the same event. Ellie Challis will target gold in the women’s S3 50m backstroke.

Twin golds to shuttle in?

Dan Bethell and Krysten Coombs will go for gold on Monday after they won their respective badminton semi-finals.

Coombs, who will face home favourite Charles Noakes in the SH6 final, said: “Speechless, if I’m honest. I did not expect it. I feel like I’m just waking up and I’m in a Paralympic final. I’m just buzzing, it’s unbelievable.”

Bethell quickly shifted focus ahead of his SL6 men’s final, adding: “I haven’t come here just to be in a Paralympic final. I did that in Tokyo, I got a silver medal. I’m here to win that gold medal.”

Super Sunday

The Paralympics medal table at the end of day four of Paris 2024 (PA Graphic)

Benjamin Pritchard kick started a special day for ParalympicsGB with a rowing gold and by the time the 4x100m freestyle relay S14 team had clinched gold, it was the 12th of the day for the nation.

Maisie Summers-Newton, Brock Whiston and Grace Harvey grabbed titles in their respective swimming events in Paris.

There were gold medals for Kadeena Cox, Jaco Van Gass and Jody Cundy in the mixed team sprint, while Lauren Rowles made it three golds in a row after success in Tokyo and Rio before Hannah Cockroft tasted more gold delight in the T34 women’s 100m on a day to remember for British athletes.