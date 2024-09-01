PA Sport Trivia (02/09/24)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Jimmy Connors (tennis) – American former world number one and winner of eight grand slam singles titles, born 1952.

Carlos Valderrama (soccer) – former Colombia international, born 1961.

Lennox Lewis (boxing) – Britain’s former undisputed world heavyweight champion, born 1965.

Olivier Panis (formula one) – former Toyota driver and Monaco Grand Prix winner, born 1966.

Andreas Moller (soccer) – former Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Germany midfielder, winner of 1990 World Cup and Euro 96, born 1967.

Chris Tremlett (cricket) – former England and Surrey bowler, born 1981.

Joey Barton (soccer) – former Manchester City, Newcastle and Rangers midfielder, born 1982.

Ishant Sharma (cricket) – India bowler, born 1988.

Sophie Ingle (soccer) – Versatile Wales international who plays for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League, born 1991.

Ella Toone (soccer) – England and Manchester United forward, won the 2022 European Championship, born 1999.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1893: Liverpool beat Middlesbrough Ironopolis to claim their first win in the Football League.

1973: Ian Botham played his first game for Somerset when he turned out in a Sunday League game against Sussex at Hove.

2001: John Daly secured his first tournament win for six years with victory in the BMW International in Germany.

2011: Celtic were reinstated to the Europa League after UEFA threw out Swiss side FC Sion for fielding ineligible players.

2013: Arsenal completed the signing of Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil for a club-record £43million fee from Real Madrid. Manchester United also signed Marouane Fellaini from Everton for £27.5m.

2022: England batter Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of the T20 World Cup after sustaining “a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf”.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Monday, 2 September)

CRICKET: Second Test, England v Sri Lanka – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 1015; Second Test, Pakistan v Bangladesh – TNT Sports 2 0530 (Tues).

PARALYMPICS: Paris 2024 – Channel 4 0700 and 1830.

TENNIS: US Open – Sky Sports Tennis 1530 and Sky Sports Main Event 1900.

SOCCER: League Two, Salford v MK Dons – Sky Sports Football 1930.

SNOOKER: Saudi Masters – Eurosport 2 1400 and 1900.

BASEBALL: MLB, Milwaukee Brewers v St Louis Cardinals – TNT Sports 1 1900.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, September 3)

PARALYMPICS: Paris 2024 – Channel 4 0800 and 1830.

TENNIS: US Open – Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports Main Event 1530.

CRICKET: T20 Blast, Surrey v Durham – Sky Sports Cricket 1745 and Sky Sports Main Event 1800.

CYCLING: Tour of Britain, stage one – ITV4 1015; Vuelta a Espana, stage 16 – Eurosport 1 1130.

BOXING: WBC, IBF and WBO World Super Bantamweight title bout, Naoya Inoue v TJ Doheny – Sky Sports Main Event 0730.

SNOOKER: Saudi Masters – Eurosport 2 1400 and 1900.

BASEBALL: MLB, New York Mets v Boston Red Sox – TNT Sports 1 0000 (Wed).

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the 2024 US Open by which player?

2. The Vitality Blast Finals Day is typically held at which venue?

3. Which is the only team in the Football League who has failed to score a goal so far this season?

4. How many medals did Great Britain win in the Olympics? a) 68 b) 72 c) 64

5. Who has replaced Emma Hayes as head coach of Chelsea?

6. Name the two managers in the EFL who have already been sacked in the 24/25 season?

7. Who replaced Logan Sargeant in the Williams team for the rest of the 2024 F1 season?

8. Klay Thompson has left Golden State Warriors to join which other NBA team?

9. Where will the 2027 Netball World Cup be held?

10. Which team currently sits top of the Betfred Super League?

Answers: 1. Botic van de Zandschulp, 2. Edgbaston; 3. Morecambe; 4. c) 64; 5. Sonia Bompastor; 6. Ryan Lowe and Neil Critchley; 7. Franco Colapinto; 8. Dallas Mavericks; 9. Australia; 10. Hull KR.