Maisie Summers-Newton and Brock Whiston strike gold for Britain in Paris

Maisie Summers-Newton won her second gold in Paris before Brock Whiston stormed to a maiden Paralympic title on another triumphant evening for Great Britain’s swimmers.

Summers-Newton, who retained the SM6 200 metres individual medley title on Friday, became a double champion for the second successive Games by successfully defending the SB6 100 breaststroke crown.

Whiston then battled back to win the SM8 200m individual medley in two minutes 40.37 seconds, having trailed compatriot Alice Tai by more than 10 seconds at the halfway point.

Tai secured bronze behind Russian Viksoriia Ishchiulova to add to the 100m backstroke gold she claimed on Saturday.

Summers-Newton, who touched the wall in a Paralympic-record time of one minute 31.30 seconds, said: “My self-belief is quite low sometimes but I’m so happy to get another gold medal and so chuffed, so pleased. It’s what dreams are made of.

“When I was watching Ellie (Simmonds) in London 2012, never ever would I have thought I would come away with one Paralympic medal, let alone four.”