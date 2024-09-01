Luke Littler stunned by Peter Wright fightback in Germany final

Peter Wright produced a stunning fightback to win six successive legs and beat Luke Littler 8-5 in the NEO.bet German Darts Championship final.

Wright thrilled a capacity crowd in Hildesheim as he recovered from 5-2 adrift, his revival being sparked by a 146 finish in the eighth leg.

And Littler, who was seeking his third European Tour title this year following victories in the Belgian Open and Austrian Open, could not respond.

The 17-year-old world championship runner-up averaged more than 106 and hit 10 180s, but despite Wright averaging 96 in reply, his superior finishing proved key.

Wright, who lost form earlier this year and struggled in the Premier League especially, knocked out Michael van Gerwen on his way to the final.

He toppled Van Gerwen 6-4, then edged out semi-final opponent Dave Chisnall 7-5.

Littler, meanwhile, beat last-16 opponent Ryan Searle 6-2, but his progress looked as though it would be halted by Australian Damon Heta in the quarter-finals.

Littler trailed 4-1 before levelling the match and then clinching a deciding 11th leg, and he eased past Daryl Gurney 7-2 in the semi-finals.

Wright, though, was in no mood to play second fiddle as the former world champion produced one of his finest performances to land a second German title.