US Open day six: Jack Draper and Dan Evans carry British hopes

Jack Draper and Dan Evans fly the British flag at the US Open on Saturday.

Draper takes on Carlos Alcaraz’s slayer Botic van De Zandschulp while Evans plays Alex de Minaur.

On Friday, there was another huge shock Novak Djokovic followed Carlos Alcaraz out of the tournament with a four-set defeat to Alexei Popyrin.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at day five of the US Open.

Picture of the day

Alexei Popyrin enjoyed the best result of his career as he beat Novak Djokovic in a major upset (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Djokovic crashes out

Novak Djokovic followed Carlos Alcaraz in crashing out after Australian Alexei Popyrin pulled off the second major shock in two nights.

Alcaraz was the subject of one of the biggest ever upsets when he was dumped out by world number 76 Botic van De Zandschulp on Thursday night.

And 24 hours later defending champion Djokovic joined him in leaving New York early after the 28th seed won 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4.

Defeat for Djokovic means it is the first time since 2017 that he has not won a grand slam title and is the earliest exit at a major since the Australian Open of the same year.

Draper wants to take charge

Draper was set for a blockbusting Saturday night clash with Alcaraz until the Spaniard was the subject of one of the biggest shocks of all time, going down in straight sets to Botic van De Zandschulp.

It is now the world number 74 up next for Draper, with a deep run looking possible.

Point of the day

Quote of the day

Stat of the day

What’s on tomorrow?

Arthur Ashe: Bouzas Mainero v Pegula, Sinner v O’Connell, Swiatek v Pavlyuchenkova, Coboli v Medvedev

Louis Armstrong: Putintseva v Paolini, Erani v Schnaider, Diallo v Paul, De Minaur v Evans, Haddad Maia v Alinskaya