Transfer deadline day – A closer look at the biggest deals

Clubs scrambled to make last-minute deals as the transfer window closed at 11pm on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at six big deals that were done.

Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United’s search for a holding midfielder – considered a long-term problem area by many observers – led them to Paris St Germain and Uruguay man Manuel Ugarte. The 23-year-old has joined until June 2029 with the option to extend for a further year, with the deal understood to be for an initial £42million. Ugarte, who won the league and cup double with PSG last season, arrived as Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay departed for Napoli.

Raheem Sterling

England forward Sterling found himself frozen out at Chelsea, with Blues boss Enzo Maresca telling him there was no prospect of first-team football at Stamford Bridge. Sterling did not have much time to sign for another club before the deadline, but the 29-year-old found an escape route at Arsenal. The 82-times capped Sterling has completed a season-long loan move, with his switch being announced by both parties almost three hours after the transfer window closed.

Ivan Toney

England forward Ivan Toney has left Brentford for Saudi Arabia (Adam Davy/PA)

Brentford striker Toney was at the centre of one of the most curious transfers on deadline day. Toney completed a late move to Al-Ahli worth a reported £40million after the Saudi Pro League club had seemingly struck a deal with Napoli forward Victor Osimhen. The Nigeria international ended up staying in Italy amid reports that Chelsea had failed in their attempt to sign the 25-year-old. Toney’s bank balance will be swelled by Saudi riches, but it remains to be seen what impact the move will have on his England career.

Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale is Southampton’s new number one goalkeeper after leaving Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Southampton completed a move for goalkeeper Ramsdale from Arsenal, after the England man fell out of favour following the arrival of David Raya at the Emirates Stadium. The 26-year-old made the switch to St Mary’s for a reported fee of £25m and agreed a four-year deal. Ramsdale made 89 appearances for the Gunners and now aims to resurrect his career at both club and international level on the south coast.

Eddie Nketiah

Striker Nketiah was another high-profile departure from the Emirates Stadium as Crystal Palace signed the 25-year-old for a reported £30m fee. Nketiah signed a five-year deal with the Eagles to become their fifth summer signing and arrived alongside French defender Maxence Lacroix. Nketiah scored 38 goals in 168 games for the Gunners after joining from Chelsea’s youth set-up, but his first-team opportunities in north London were set to be limited this term.

Armando Broja

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has joined Everton on loan for the rest of the season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

There was a late twist before the window closed as Everton signed Chelsea forward Broja on a season-long loan with an option to make the move permanent next summer. It appeared as if the 22-year-old Albania international was joining Premier League new boys Ipswich. But Everton – who had offloaded Neal Maupay to Marseille earlier in the day – submitted a deal sheet before the deadline. The bad news for Toffees fans is that Broja is expected to be out until mid-October with a foot injury.