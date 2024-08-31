Lando Norris claims Italian Grand Prix pole with Max Verstappen only seventh

Lando Norris continued his bid for world championship glory by taking a brilliant pole position at the Italian Grand Prix – as his rival Max Verstappen could manage only seventh.

Six days after his emphatic win in the Netherlands, Norris took top spot at Monza’s ‘Temple of Speed’ with team-mate Oscar Piastri second as McLaren locked out the front row.

An unusually-ragged Verstappen labelled his Red Bull “shocking” as he finished almost seven tenths adrift.

George Russell qualified third for Mercedes with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fourth and fifth respectively for Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton, fastest in two of the three practice sessions, was only sixth.

Norris is 70 points behind Verstappen with nine rounds and 254 points still to play for. Following his statement triumph in Zandvoort, Norris said it was “stupid” to start dreaming about the title.

But his latest result, coupled with Red Bull’s troubles at a track they were expecting to perform well at, will surely provide him with hope that he could yet push his Dutch rival to the wire.

“Another pole which is amazing,” said Norris. “To have two cars, first and second, when the field has been as tight as it has been this weekend, is surprising.

“It hurts me to say it but my lap was not a great lap. However, it was still good enough for pole, so I was surprised, but happy.

Lando Norris is congratulated by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem (Massimo Pinca/Pool Photo via AP)

“I am not expecting an easy race tomorrow. There will be plenty of question marks but plenty of excitement, too.”

Verstappen appeared set to race to his fourth world title on the bounce after he won five of the opening seven rounds.

But he has not won in more than two months – a losing streak of five rounds – and the 26-year-old will have his work cut out to stop Norris, in his McLaren rocket ship, from taking a second win in a week and eating into his championship lead.

Norris laid down an impressive marker with his first effort in Q3 and then improved to make sure of his second pole on the bounce and his fifth in all.

He finished 0.109sec clear of Piastri, while Russell delivered with his final lap to haul his Mercedes up to third.

Williams took the ruthless decision to ditch Logan Sargeant following his practice crash in the Netherlands a week ago.

The British team have called upon rookie Franco Colapinto to fill Sargeant’s cockpit and the 21-year-old Argentine was eliminated from Q1.

He will make his debut from 18th on the grid. In the other Williams, Alex Albon impressed to move into Q3 and qualified ninth.