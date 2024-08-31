Kimi Antonelli named as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes

Teenager Kimi Antonelli was named as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes on Saturday – 24 hours after his Formula One debut ended in the wall.

Antonelli, who turned 18 last Sunday, was thrust into George Russell’s cockpit for the opening practice session for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

But his hotly-anticipated first appearance lasted fewer than six laps, and only 10 minutes, after he lost control of his Mercedes at the Parabolica at 160mph, sliding backwards through the gravel and into the tyre barrier.

However, team principal Toto Wolff said the crash would have zero impact on Antonelli’s F1 chances, and confirmation of his elevation as a junior driver with the Silver Arrows was confirmed ahead of final practice at his home event.

“It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025,” said Antonelli. “Reaching F1 is a dream I’ve had since I was a small boy.

“I want to thank the team for the support they’ve given me in my career so far and the faith they’ve shown in me. I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity. I will be focused on getting better and delivering the best possible results for the team.

“I’m also really excited to become George’s team-mate. He came through the team’s junior programme just like myself and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for. He is super-fast, a multiple grand prix winner, and has already helped me improve as a driver. I am looking forward to learning from him and working together to deliver on track.”

Hamilton’s blockbuster transfer to Ferrari for 2025 left a vacancy at the Silver Arrows, and, after failing to woo Max Verstappen from Red Bull, Antonelli has been drafted in.

However, at this stage, Mercedes said the Russell-Antonelli line-up was only for 2025, leaving the door ajar for Verstappen to be signed the following year.

“Our 2025 driver line-up combines experience, talent, youth and out-and-out raw speed,” said Wolff. “We are excited about what George and Kimi bring to the team both as individual drivers, but also as a partnership. Our new line-up is perfect to open the next chapter in our story. It is also a testament to the strength of our junior programme and our belief in home-grown talent.

“George has proved that he is one of the very best drivers in the world. He is not only fast, consistent, and determined, but has also developed into a strong leader within the team.

“Kimi has consistently shown the talent and speed needed to compete at the very top of our sport. We know it will be another big step up, but he has impressed us in his F1 testing this year and we will be supporting him every step of the way in the learning process.

“In George, he has an experienced team-mate from which he can learn and hone his craft. I am confident that both will contribute greatly as we continue to build momentum and fight at the front of the field.”