Paralympics day two: Swimmers and cyclists offer more gold glory for Britain

After an opening day dominated by swimmers Poppy Maskill and Tully Kearney, Friday looks set to offer a number of medal opportunities for Great Britain’s Paralympic team in Paris.

Swimming, cycling and taekwondo will be among those sports attracting attention, while a busy athletics schedule begins at Stade de France.

Teenager Twomey looks the part

Bly Twomey will continue her quest for a second table tennis medal when she competes alongside Joshua Stacey in the mixed class 17 quarter-finals.

The 14-year-old from Brighton became Great Britain’s youngest Paralympic table tennis medallist by winning doubles bronze alongside Fliss Pickard on Thursday, and she will now target further success.

“I just take it all in and believe the crowd are cheering for us,” Twomey said. “If you had told me a year ago that I would be going to the Paris Paralympics and getting a bronze medal with Fliss I wouldn’t have believed it.”

Summers-Newton in the spotlight

Swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton is a strong medal contender in Paris (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton hopes to make an immediate impression in the pool at La Defense Arena when she defends the SM6 200m individual medley title won in Tokyo three years ago.

The double Paralympic champion was a breakthrough star in Tokyo, winning individual medley and 100m breaststroke gold, and she looks well-positioned to replicate that feat in France.

Tully Kearney, who already has one gold medal in Paris, goes in the S5 100m freestyle, where she will be joined by Suzanna Hext, while twin sisters Scarlett and Eliza Humphrey contest the S11 400m freestyle and Bruce Dee lines up for the SM6 200m individual medley.

Jody Cundy in velodrome action

Jody Cundy will launch his medal bid at the Paris Paralympics (Tim Goode/PA)

Paralympic veteran Jody Cundy will spearhead a strong British medal challenge at the velodrome.

The 45-year-old, whose collection of five cycling gold medals came after podium-topping performances in Beijing, Rio and Tokyo, competes in the C4-5 1000m time trial, when his challengers include prolific medal-winning Spaniard Alfonso Cabello.

Elsewhere, the 3000m individual pursuit could be headlined by British pair Jaco van Gass and Fin Graham, and there are hopes of success for Sophie Unwin and her pilot Jenny Holl in the women’s B 1000m time trial.

Beth Munro hits taekwondo trail

A medallist in Tokyo three years ago, Liverpool athlete Munro will bid for taekwondo gold in the -65kg category.

Munro secured Britain’s first ever para taekwondo medal when she won silver in Japan, and the 30-year-old former netball player is relishing an opportunity to potentially go one better.

After winning a European gold medal in 2023, she looks well-set to achieve what would be a statement victory for herself and the sport in Britain.

Athletics off and running

Petrucio Ferreira aims to follow Tokyo Paralympics gold with more success in Paris (Handout/PA)

A packed athletics programme begins in northern Paris with 12 gold medals on the line.

And that means an immediate appearance by Brazil’s Petrucio Ferreira, who is an overwhelming favourite to retain the T47 100m crown that he took in Tokyo three years ago.

His own world record of 10.29 seconds could come under threat with the Stade de France track expected to be quick, while Brazil also have a strong chance in the T11 5000m through Yeltsin Jacques.

Magnificent Maskill’s world record triumph

Great Britain made a strong start to the Paralympics in Paris (PA Graphics)

Swimmers Poppy Maskill and Tully Kearney provided the major British highlights on day one in Paris.

Maskill claimed a gold medal and world record in the 100m butterfly S14 category, with the 19-year-old clocking one minute and three seconds to triumph, which followed a silver for fellow British teenager William Ellard in the men’s equivalent event.

Kearney took gold in the S5 200m freestyle, clocking 2:46.50 and upgrading the silver she won at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Cyclist Daphne Schrager secured Britain’s maiden podium place in France by clinching silver in the women’s C1-3 3000m individual pursuit, while visually-impaired rider Stephen Bate and his pilot Christopher Latham added another silver for Britain at the velodrome in the B 4000m individual pursuit final.