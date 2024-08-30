Manuel Ugarte completes move to Manchester United from Paris St Germain

Manchester United have signed Uruguay international midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris St Germain.

The 23-year-old has joined until June 2029 with the option to extend for a further year, for what the PA news agency understands is an initial £42million fee.

Ugarte won the league and cup double with PSG last season, before playing every game for his country at Copa America and being named in the team of the tournament.

He said: “It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude;

one that is admired all around the world.”

Scott McTominay is a midfielder leaving United, for Napoli, who have also landed Brighton’s Scotland international Billy Gilmour.

United have also landed 18-year-old Malian midfielder Sekou Kone, who will initially be supported by the club’s academy as he settles in.

Brentford have accepted a £40million offer from Al-Ahli for Ivan Toney, the PA news agency understands.

England forward Toney has attracted interest from Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, but is now set for a medical ahead of completing a move to the Saudi Pro League outfit.

The 28-year-old has one year left on his Brentford deal and has yet to feature in a Bees matchday squad this season ahead of a potential move away from West London.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has also been targeted by Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli (Mike Egerton/PA)

Al-Ahli have also reportedly agreed a deal with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but it is uncertain if signing Toney will affect their move for the Nigeria forward.

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on a season-long loan.

The PA news agency understands Arsenal’s move for the 35-year-old Cherries captain is a straight switch with no obligation or option to buy.

The new Gunners signing said: “To all the supporters of Arsenal, I’d just like to say I’m one more fan here. My dream has come true, I’m really happy.

“Depend on me, I’ll give more than 100 per cent to give everything for Arsenal.”

Neto’s arrival in north London has allowed England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to complete a permanent switch to Southampton.

Ramsdale, 26, who played for Bournemouth earlier in his career, has signed a four-year contract at St Mary’s and told the club website: “I’m absolutely delighted. The way the manager (Russell Martin) wants to play, the way he was when I spoke to him, he was just full of so much enthusiasm.

“I’d never met him before, but he made me feel about eight feet tall, which is just what you want.

“Coming back down to the south coast as well for me and my family, it would be an easier transition than most, so I feel like I can hit the ground running.”

Southampton have also landed Scotland international midfielder Ryan Fraser, who was a free agent.

Wolves have signed another England goalkeeper with Sam Johnstone joining from Crystal Palace on a four-year contract, with the 31-year-old costing a reported £10m fee.

England international goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has moved from Crystal Palace to Wolves (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Fabio Silva heads out on his fourth loan spell from Molineux to join La Liga Las Palmas for the remainder of the campaign.

Central defender Maxence Lacroix, 24, has reunited with former Bundesliga boss Oliver Glasner after leaving Wolfsburg and signing a five-year deal with Palace.

James Ward-Prowse is undergoing a medical at Nottingham Forest ahead of a season-long loan deal from West Ham, PA understands.

The move will free up space in the Hammers’ squad to bring in long-time target Carlos Soler from Paris St Germain on a permanent deal.

Everton striker Neal Maupay has joined Marseille on loan for the 2024-25 season, with the French club having an obligation to buy the 28-year-old at the end of the campaign.

Maupay spent last season on loan at his former club Brentford, who have allowed midfielder Frank Onyeka to join Bundesliga Augsburg on a season-long loan – subject to international clearance.

Travelling in the other direction across the channel is midfielder Orel Mangala, who joins the Toffees on a season-long loan from Lyon, becoming the sixth summer signing at Goodison Park.

Brentford have also welcomed 18-year-old full-back Jayden Meghoma from Southampton, who has signed a four-year contract with a club option to extend the deal by an additional two years.

Brighton winger Amario Cozier-Duberry has joined Blackburn on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old joined the Seagulls on a four-year contract in July after leaving Arsenal.

Yeimar Mosquera has joined Aston Villa from Orsomarso, and the Colombia Under-20 centre-back will immediately join Real Union on loan.

Japan midfielder Ao Tanaka has moved to Leeds from Fortuna Dusseldorf for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £3.5m.

The 25-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 91 games for Dusseldorf after arriving from J1 League side Kawasaki Frontale in 2021, featured in all four of Japan’s matches at the 2022 World Cup and has won 27 caps.

Brighton’s Jeremy Sarmiento will aim to earn promotion from the Championship for a second straight campaign after joining Burnley on a season-long loan.

Tammy Abraham, who has earned 11 senior caps for England, is also on the move after joining AC Milan on loan from Roma.