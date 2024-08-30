Arne Slot: Federico Chiesa unlikely to make Liverpool debut against Man United

Liverpool boss Arne Slot does not expect new signing Federico Chiesa to make his debut in Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.

The 26-year-old Italy forward signed for the club on Thursday on a long-term deal from Juventus.

His arrival adds some firepower to Liverpool’s attack, but Slot does not believe Chiesa will be available for the clash at Old Trafford.

“Chiesa is going to train with us today. There’s a bigger chance that he’s not in the squad,” said the Dutchman.

“If injuries might come up in the next two days we might need him, but I don’t expect him to be in, but I cannot guarantee it.”

Chiesa suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2022, and in his first full season back he made 37 appearances for Juve, scoring 10 goals.

He also impressed for his country in this year’s European Championships, but Slot admitted the Italian may need some time to settle in.

“If we sign someone that can help us achieve our goals and improve the squad, we’re excited to have brought him in,” said the Liverpool boss.

“One of the best things of working here, I’ve noticed, is the culture of this team.

Slot believes Chiesa may need time to settle in (Peter Byrne/PA)

“They work really hard to try and achieve their goals and I think that’s really important that the first player you bring in has that same attitude and the same culture.

“He works really hard on and off the pitch to try to get the best out of him and he combines this with scoring goals.

“He’s really aggressive without the ball and those are already two characteristics. With him playing in so many positions, on the right, on the left and maybe even in the middle, makes him an interesting signing for us.

“We should take care of him in the beginning because he didn’t train with the team in the last two weeks, but before he did.

“He hasn’t played many game minutes yet but we have a very good performance staff, so we will build him up in the right way and hopefully we can see his quality in the near future.”

Chiesa became Liverpool’s second signing of the summer after the club reached an agreement to bring in Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Georgian goalkeeper will stay at Valencia for the rest of the season before moving to Anfield ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Liverpool have won their opening two fixtures of the season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Friday sees the summer transfer window close at 11pm and Slot does not expect any further incomings for his side on deadline day.

He said: “Not expecting anything but that’s no different than all the days before. If we see an opportunity we could act but I’m not expecting anything.”

Liverpool are set to face United on Sunday, Slot’s first trip to Old Trafford as Reds boss where he will go head-to-head with Dutch compatriot Erik ten Hag.

The Anfield club go into the game with two wins from their opening two fixtures, while United have registered one win and one loss so far this season.

Slot confirmed there are no fresh injuries for his side, with Curtis Jones the only absentee.