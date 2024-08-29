Wales winger Daniel James ruled of Turkey and Montenegro games

Daniel James has been ruled out of Wales’ double header against Turkey and Montenegro by Leeds boss Daniel Farke.

James was named by new Wales manager Craig Bellamy in his first squad on Wednesday for the two upcoming Nations League fixtures.

But Farke said on Thursday that James is injured and will not return to action until after the international break.

Wales manager Craig Bellamy has lost Daniel James to injury for his first two games in charge (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Dan James has a hamstring injury and will miss the game,” said Farke, revealing the winger would miss Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship home game against Hull.

“He won’t travel with Wales.”

Bellamy had said when announcing his squad that he faced a nervous time ahead of the weekend’s fixtures with the possibility that he could lose players to injury.

James has started the season in good form, with the 26-year-old winger scoring his first goal of the campaign against Sheffield Wednesday last Friday.