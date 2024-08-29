Swimmer Poppy Maskill claims Great Britain’s first gold medal of Paris 2024

Swimmer Poppy Maskill set a new world record to deliver Great Britain’s first gold medal of Paris 2024.

The 19-year-old clocked one minute and three seconds to claim the women’s 100m butterfly S14 title.

Maskill’s success at La Defense Arena followed silver for fellow British teenager William Ellard in the men’s equivalent event.

Ellard, 18, touched the line in 54.86 seconds and was pipped to gold by Danish athlete Alexander Hillhouse.

Asked how she was feeling, Maskill said: “Unreal. Weird. I was just hoping that I swam as hard as I could, and see what happens.”

Olivia Newman-Baronius – the joint world record holder – finished fourth, behind team-mate Maskill, China’s Yui Lam Chan and Russian Valeriia Shabalina.