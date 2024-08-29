ParalympicsGB launch winning defence of wheelchair rugby title against Australia

ParalympicsGB launched their wheelchair rugby title defence with a statement 58-55 victory over world number ones Australia in front of a capacity crowd in Paris.

Great Britain made history at Tokyo 2020 by memorably clinching the nation’s first gold in the mixed-gender sport.

Returning champions Aaron Phipps and vice-captain Stuart Robinson claimed 25 and 23 tries respectively to help give their side lift off in Group B ahead of meetings with Denmark and hosts France.

GB led at the end of each quarter at Champ-de-Mars Arena, with captain Gavin Walker, Jonathan Coggan and Games debutants Kieran Flynn and Jack Smith also on the scoresheet.

Results since the landmark triumph in Japan have been mixed during a transitional period made more difficult by rival countries intensifying the competition for major titles.

Britain were twice runners-up to France at the European Championships in that time, in addition to a disappointing seventh-placed finish at the 2022 World Championship

“The first game of any tournament is going to set the tone for it,” said Robinson.

Aaron Phipps (centre) claimed 25 tries in Great Britain’s opening win on Thursday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“We’ve had a bit of an up and down time since Tokyo and people probably think they can take advantage of us maybe not being as strong as we thought we were.

“We knew we could exploit Australia and get the little marginal gains so it’s a great statement for the rest of the tournament.”

Elsewhere, Gregg Warburton claimed 24 points as Britain’s men’s wheelchair basketball team began with a 76-55 success over Germany in Group A.