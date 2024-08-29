Chelsea scrape through to Conference League group stages

Chelsea scraped through to Conference League group stages after a 3-2 aggregate victory despite a 2-1 defeat in Servette.

The Blues won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge a week ago and things looked to be going further to plan when Christopher Nkunku buried a penalty to hand them a three-goal lead in the tie, seemingly opening up an unassailable advantage in Chelsea’s bid to reach the competition’s league phase for the first time.

But they were given an almighty fright by the team currently seventh in the Swiss League by two goals that gave the game a wholly different complexion, first Jeremy Guillemenot striking low beyond Filip Jorgensen to level the match on the night before Enzo Crivelli came off the bench to head Servette into the lead and leave Chelsea sweating.

They had gone close early through a 30-yard bullet from Enzo Fernandez, tipped brilliantly around the post by goalkeeper Joel Mall, before taking the lead on the night and, at that stage, seemingly ending the tie as a contest after 14 minutes.

Mykhailo Mudryk was given room to break into the penalty area down the left, and as he sought to nick the ball around Keigo Tsunemoto the defender stuck out a stray leg and sent Mudryk to the ground. Nkunku repeated his feat from the first leg and with a composed strike into the corner stuck Chelsea in front from 12 yards.

Servette clawed their way back to within two goals on aggregate on the half-hour mark. Dereck Kutesa drove through the heart of midfield and having beaten three Chelsea players slid the ball right to Guillemenot who took it in his stride and angled a shot across Jorgensen and in.

Nkunku almost restored the lead immediately, getting on the end of Renato Veiga’s through ball but was thwarted by Mall as he raced from goal to meet him. It was one of a number of smart saves made by Mall in the first half, with Noni Madueke also denied by a fine smothering block after going clean through.

Jorgensen saved from Kutesa in the final moments of the half as Servette threatened to reignite the tie before half-time.

Chelsea contained their hosts well until 18 minutes from time but received a shock when substitute Crivelli got on the end of Miroslav Stevanovic’s cross to head past Jorgensen and set up a nervous finale.

Nicolas Jackson was denied a strong left from foot Mall in stoppage time as Chelsea sought to salvage the result on the night.