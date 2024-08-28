Ollie Pope asks Joe Root for ways to ‘compartmentalise’ batting and captaincy

Ollie Pope has sought out the advice of Joe Root after admitting the demands of being stand-in England captain had crept into his batting against Sri Lanka.

In the first of three outings deputising for the injured Ben Stokes, Pope oversaw England’s five-wicket victory at Emirates Old Trafford last week, an experience only tempered by being twice out for six.

His second-innings dismissal, where he miscued a reverse sweep, drew faint criticism and Pope accepts he struggled to switch off from leading the team and concentrate fully on batting at number three.

Ollie Pope was out for two scores of six at Emirates Old Trafford last week (Nick Potts/PA)

Pope has therefore turned to Root for wisdom, with the Yorkshireman amassing 14 centuries in 64 Tests when he was skipper from 2017-2022, frequently excelling with the bat in an underperforming side.

“I really enjoyed the week,” Pope said. “The runs didn’t translate for me but hopefully over the next two weeks, I can put aside my captaining when it’s time to bat and focus on my batting.

“It’s about having the two things separate. That’s something I’ve spoken to Joe Root about. We just spoke about how it’s more taxing in the field but it’s finding a little routine and doing small things.

“It’s just making sure that I keep doing what has brought success over the last couple of years and having that on repeat. It’s just finding a way to compartmentalise.

“Chatting to Rooty, he’s obviously got a great cricket brain and is England’s best batter, so we just bounced a few ideas off each other.”

Under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, England have developed a reputation for their aggressive approach to batting, especially in fourth innings chases, although they bucked the trend in Manchester.

Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith provided some impetus but a successful chase of 205 was underpinned by Root’s watchful 62 not out off 128 balls, an innings that contained only two fours on a sluggish pitch.

Smith has excelled since ousting Ben Foakes and Jonny Bairstow while moving on from record wicket-taker James Anderson has not had any repercussions, with the side four from four this summer.

“With what Brendon did leading into this summer, he made some brutal changes that he saw will take the team into a better place going forward,” Pope said.

“We don’t use the term Bazball but we played a different style of cricket (at Old Trafford) and that’s something that can keep taking us forward as a team. When we can be ruthless, we’ve got to try and be ruthless just to win as many games as possible.”

Ben Stokes has trained with England at Lord’s ahead of the second Test (Steven Paston/PA)

Stokes has been batting in the nets ahead of the second Test at Lord’s, which starts on Thursday, but is still some way off a return from a hamstring tear he suffered earlier this month in The Hundred.

Pope, whose England side this week shows just one change with Olly Stone replacing the injured Mark Wood, believes Stokes will be firing on all cylinders for winter tours to Pakistan and New Zealand.

“He wishes he was out there but it’s a good sign going forward,” Pope added. “He’s still a fair way off playing, he’s not trying to play as a batter and first slip just yet.

“Injuries are never ideal but they’re also great chances for people to keep improving their game and a have a bit of time for reflection and think about what they can work on.

“I’m sure that’s exactly what he’s doing in the nets. Going into that Pakistan series and then New Zealand he’s going to be as fresh as anyone.”