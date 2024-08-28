Lyndon Dykes believes he can ‘get to the top’ with Birmingham

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes has dropped down to League One after ending his four-year association with Queens Park Rangers to sign for Birmingham on a three-year contract.

The 28-year-old joined the West London club from Livingston in August 2020 and scored 37 goals for the Championship club.

However, after making only two substitute appearances this term since returning from the injury that ruled him out of the European Championships earlier this summer, Dykes has moved to Birmingham for an undisclosed fee.

“The club has a clear aim for where they want to go in the future,” Dykes told the Blues website after his transfer was announced on Wednesday.

“It is ambitious and that is like myself as a player. I want to get to the top and I am hoping that can be with Birmingham.

“There are quality players here and I can’t wait to get started. It is a top-class club and I want to help it get back to where it belongs and further.”

Dykes was one of several key players unavailable to Scotland boss Steve Clarke for the Euros but he was named in the squad on Tuesday for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Poland and Portugal.

The imposing Australia-born forward has scored nine goals in 36 appearances since making his international debut in September 2020, just after his move to QPR.

Defender Liam Cooper, who was left out of the latest Scotland squad as a result of being without a club, is expected to join Hull after leaving Leeds recently, while midfield duo Ryan Jack and Stuart Armstrong – both of whom went to the Euros – are still free agents.