Iliman Ndiaye wants Everton to build on Carabao Cup win over Doncaster

Iliman Ndiaye is determined to build on the much-needed Carabao Cup win against Doncaster as Everton look to put a “tough start” to the campaign behind them.

There was an air of negativity around Goodison Park after the Toffees’ 3-0 home loss to Brighton in their Premier League opener was compounded by Saturday’s 4-0 drubbing at Tottenham.

But Everton blocked out the background noise to overcome League Two outfit Doncaster on Tuesday, with summer signing Ndiaye marking his first start with the pick of the goals in a 3-0 win.

“Obviously, I’m very happy,” the full debutant said after Sean Dyche’s men progressed from the Carabao Cup second-round tie.

“We needed a win after a tough start in the Premier League so it feels great to get it.

“It brings us some confidence and we’ll get back to training now on a high ahead of the weekend.

“Right now the focus is on Saturday, and the aim, of course, is to get the win.

“We want to carry on in this way and repeat that kind of performance, especially from the second half, where I thought we were better overall. We’re ready for it.”

Bournemouth are the visitors to Merseyside this weekend, when Ndiaye will be hoping to make first Premier League start.

The 24-year-old, signed from Marseille last month, looked lively against Doncaster and scored an excellent solo goal between Dwight McNeil and Beto goals.

“It felt amazing being out there,” Ndiaye told evertontv.

“I’m really happy to have made my first start for the club and get my first goal here at Goodison – and in front of the Gwladys Street as well. It’s a good night for me.

“Fitness-wise I’m feeling good and just trying to improve every day here to show what I can do. I said when I arrived that I’m going to give everything I’ve got for this club and that’s what I want to do.”

As Everton prepare to host the Cherries, the League Two promotion push continues for Doncaster at Port Vale this weekend.

Rovers defender Jay McGrath told Rovers+: “We can take loads of confidence, especially into next week. We’ve got big games coming up now in the league so all focus is on that.

“If we play like that week in, week out, we’ll have a very successful season.”