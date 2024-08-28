Dawid Malan announces retirement from international cricket at age of 36

Dawid Malan has announced his immediate retirement from international cricket and bows out with a sense of fulfilment despite admitting his England career “has not been easy”.

Malan signed a 12-month central contract last October and was England’s leading run-scorer in their grim World Cup campaign in the weeks that followed but has been conspicuously overlooked ever since.

Despite once being ranked England’s top-ranked batter in T20s and finishing with an impressive ODI average of 55.76 from 30 matches, Malan frequently had to defend his approach from critics who prefer more extravagant hitters.

As he turns 37 next week, Malan, who was part of the 2022 T20 World Cup-winning side, has accepted it is time to turn the page after 92 white-ball internationals and 22 Test caps in the last seven years.

“It has been an incredible journey since July 2017,” said Malan, one of only two England men to register a century in all three formats, alongside Jos Buttler.

“I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play for England in all three formats.

“Cricket, like most sports, is an industry where almost everyone eventually retires wishing they had done that little bit more. Whether you’ve played 10 Tests or 100, many step away regretting not playing just one more, scoring a few more runs, or winning more trophies.

“Right now, as I retire from international cricket, I can say I am genuinely satisfied.

“It has not been easy. It may be my nature, but for whatever reason, it has always seemed that I had something to prove and often felt as if I was playing for my place.

“The pressure goes with the territory, but it does take a mental and physical toll. Even so, I look back with pride on what I have been able to achieve.”

Malan, who amassed 4,416 runs for England across all formats, agreed a white-ball-only deal at Yorkshire earlier this year and is likely to pursue opportunities on the T20 circuit going forwards.

Managing director of England men’s cricket Rob Key said: “Dawid Malan retires after an excellent international career marked by resilience and determination.

“Early on, he had to fight for every opportunity, often facing some of the best teams in the world. His contributions were pivotal, particularly during the memorable World Cup victories in Australia, where he played an integral role in the team’s success.

“His legacy will be remembered as one of tenacity and achievement on the international stage – traits any player would be extremely proud to have.”