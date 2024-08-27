US Open day two: Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu lead British hopes

Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff began the defence of their US Open titles with easy first-round victories at Flushing Meadows.

Dominic Thiem’s grand slam career is over as he lost to Ben Shelton ahead of his October retirement while Harriet Dart was a British winner.

On Tuesday, Jannik Sinner enters the fray for the first time since his drugs controversy while Jack Draper, Dan Evans, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter are also in British action.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at day one.

Picture of the day

Victoria Golubic will need a new racket after her heavy loss to Paula Badosa (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Dart hits the bullseye

Harriet Dart beat Chloe Paquet in straight sets (John Walton/PA)

Harriet Dart made it through to the second round of the US Open for the first time after breezing past Chloe Paquet in New York.Dart is enjoying the best period of her career and after making it through to the third round at Wimbledon, she has followed it up by winning her first main draw match at Flushing Meadows.

The 26-year-old dropped just two games in a dominant performance which saw her win 6-1 6-2 and victory will see her ranking rise to a provisional career high of 66 in the world.

Shot of the day

The next teenage star?

The US Open is famed for its teenage stars, from Chris Evert and Tracy Austin to Emma Raducanu, and there is a new kid on the block. Born in 2007, Iva Jovic, who reached the semi-finals of the Wimbledon juniors, is just 16 and the youngest player in the draw, but she finds herself in the second round after she stunned world number 42 Magda Linette.

Stat of the day

Comeback Queen

Even Frenchwoman Clara Burel must have thought she would be heading home after losing the first nine games against Sloane Stephens. However, she mounted a sterling comeback to beat Stephens, who also served for the match in the decider, to win 0-6 7-5 7-5.

Quote of the day

Tuesday’s Brit watch

Emma Raducanu will want her tennis to do the talking as she looks for a first win at the US Open since her memorable title in 2021.

Raducanu attracted the headlines over the weekend after calling Andy Murray “old news” and she begins against former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin.

British number ones Jack Draper and Katie Boulter are in action as they take on Zhang Zhizhen and Aliaksandra Sasnovich respectively while Dan Evans is up against Karen Khachanov.

Fallen Seeds

Men: Holger Rune (15), Alexander Bublik (27)

Women: Maria Sakkari (9), Dayana Yastremska (32)