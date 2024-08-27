Steve Clarke looking forward to seeing Ryan Gauld ‘up close and personal’

Steve Clarke is hoping Ryan Gauld can bring something different to his Scotland squad after the Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder was one of four uncapped players enlisted for the upcoming Nations League Group A1 double-header against Poland and Portugal.

The 28-year-old playmaker has been included along with Kilmarnock goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, Sturm Graz right-back Max Johnston and Liverpool winger Ben Doak.

Despite their lack of game time at full international level, all four have been in the squad before – although Gauld’s last involvement was almost a decade ago when he was called up by Gordon Strachan for a Euro 2016 qualification double-header against Georgia and Poland in October 2014, just months after joining Sporting Lisbon from Dundee United as a teenager.

“Ryan was in my thoughts before the tournament,” said Clarke. “He’s obviously chosen a different path in his career.

“He left Scotland as a very young man, went out on a roundabout journey, ended up in Vancouver where he’s been one of the best players, one of the most valuable players.

“He’s a creative player, he’s looked slightly different to the type of player that we’ve got. It’ll be nice to have a look at him up close and personal.”

Despite the inclusion of the uncapped quartet, Clarke’s latest squad has a fairly familiar look, with the majority of those who went to Germany – including Lewis Morgan, Tommy Conway and James Forrest, who all made a late surge for the Euros squad – retaining their places.

Callum McGregor has retired from international football since the tournament, while Stuart Armstrong, Liam Cooper and Ryan Jack are omitted as they are currently without a club and Jack Hendry and Kieran Tierney are injured.

John Souttar was cut from the final Euros squad (Steve Welsh/PA)

Lyndon Dykes is back after suffering a pre-tournament injury, while John Souttar is recalled after impressing Clarke with how he has responded since being cut from the final Euros squad a week before it started.

“I’m not surprised because I know John as a character,” said Clarke.

“Strong personality, obviously came back from really significant injuries. It’s great to see him playing regularly with Rangers and playing as well as he’s playing. He deserves his place in the squad.”

Celtic captain McGregor, 31, announced his retirement from Scotland duty earlier this month but Clarke is not expecting anyone else to follow suit.

Callum McGregor has retired from international duty (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“First of all, thanks to Callum for his input over the years, he’s been a key player for us, we’re disappointed to lose him, we’re disappointed for us that he’s retired, but I respect his decision,” said Clarke.

“No one else is indicating retirement, no one else has spoken about it. It’s not for me to phone them and ask them are they going to retire, that probably comes across the wrong way, they have to contact me, but nobody has. Everybody’s determined to go and be more successful.”

Meanwhile, 66-year-old former West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday manager Alan Irvine has replaced former Scotland and West Brom midfielder James Morrison as Clarke’s first-team coach.