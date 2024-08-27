Scott Lindsey apologises for tackle which leaves Brighton’s Matt O’Riley injured

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey apologised for the challenge by his captain Jay Williams which cut short the debut of Brighton’s new signing Matt O’Riley in the Premier League side’s 4-0 Carabao Cup win.

O’Riley, signed by the Seagulls for £25million from Scottish champions Celtic, was forced off after just 10 minutes following a challenge which infuriated the Brighton bench and left the midfielder sweating on the results of a scan to his ankle.

Dissent among the two simmered and boiled over towards the end when both Lindsey and Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler were booked by referee Alex Chilowicz, although the two exchanged a handshake at the finish.

Lindsey said: “Maybe we were a bit aggressive, maybe the referee missed it (the challenge) and I would like to apologise.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to be hurt. We are both passionate about the game and we wish Brighton all the best in the next round.”

Hurzeler played down the suggestion that Crawley were too aggressive, saying: “You have to accept it is their way of playing.”

Commenting on both managers being booked, the German added: “It was emotions – we had different opinions, but after the game I gave him a handshake.

“He is a great coach, it was emotional and we shouldn’t complain.”

Hurzeler, whose side opened up a two-goal lead through Simon Adingra and Jeremy Sarmiento before captain Adam Webster and substitute Mark O’Mahony scored late on, was not entirely happy with his team’s display.

He said: “We made too many mistakes and were too passive.

“But we were up against a team from a lower league, which can be difficult, and in the end we are happy with the result.”

Hurzeler hopes O’Riley’s injury is not as bad as first feared, but said: “We have to wait for the scan. At the moment he cannot put any weight on his ankle.”

Lindsey felt Brighton were “really clinical” with their four goals but is certain his League One side will be better for the experience.

He said: “We were brave with and without the ball. We went man-for-man with them and in the end it cost us.

“We have to hand it to Brighton, they were really clinical in their moments.

“We want to dominate the ball and we have to make sure we are more efficient with it.”