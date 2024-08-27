Oliver Glasner wishes for a birthday free of transfer rumours

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner joked the best birthday present he could receive would be a day free from discussing transfer business.

Rumours continue to swirl around his side, with reports captain Marc Guehi could move to Newcastle before Friday’s deadline while Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is linked with a move to Selhurst Park.

The Austrian, whose side advanced with a 4-0 second round victory over Norwich in the Carabao Cup, is unlikely to be granted his reprieve.

Glasner, asked if Guehi’s wave to the crowd as he walked off the pitch bore any significance, said: “Nice try.

“I turn 50 tomorrow and I think I have one free wish, and my wish would be that I don’t have to answer questions about the transfer window, so you can decide if you give me a gift or not.

“Today I pushed everything away from me, and all the players who played the game, they deserved 100 per cent Oliver Glasner and not thinking about the transfer window, not thinking about different players.

“They needed the support before and during the game from all of us so I think it would be terrible from my side if I focused on other players, because they had to win the game.

“They did it fantastically, especially how we scored the goals. It’s almost (midnight), I don’t think about the transfer window, and I hope tomorrow when we meet for training I hope we get some good news.”

The hosts got off to a quick start with Daichi Kamada’s second-minute opener, the summer signing’s first competitive goal of the campaign.

The Japan international then turned provider after the break for the first of two for Jean-Philippe Mateta, a stunning bicycle kick which Glasner noted was “maybe a symbol of confidence, how he finishes”.

Eberechi Eze set up Mateta’s second before netting six minutes from time to wrap up the win.

Glasner had to introduce Chris Richards for Chadi Riad after the defender was forced off in the 10th minute with what Glasner suspected might be a knee ligament issue.

Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup was forced into a change of his own three minutes later when Amankwah Forson went down in midfield after seeming to slip.

He needed air as he was treated on the pitch for some time before he went off using his shirt as a makeshift sling.

Thorup was unable to provide a definitive update but revealed Forson “looked a little better than expected”.

Norwich were not without chances and the scoreline might have looked different were it not for a few sharp stops from Palace keeper Dean Henderson.

Thorup was surprised by Glasner’s selection of such a strong line-up that included Guehi, who will now be cup-tied should he depart this week.

He said: “Yeah (I was surprised) but also it was good for us. I told the boys in the dressing room before we started, ‘It’s fantastic’.

“It’s a good opportunity. If you gave me the option of whether they play with more of the reserves or the Premier League line-up, if I can call it that, I actually prefer to do what they did tonight.

“Then we see what we are all about and what the next level is for us. I think it was a good test and I think we showed some positive signs, but everyone can also see that there are areas of the game where we are not at that level yet.”