Katie Boulter ready to make a big grand slam move after progressing at US Open

British number one Katie Boulter is ready to make a big move at a grand slam after battling her way into the second round of the US Open.

Boulter came from a set down to beat Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 5-7 6-2 6-1 in sweltering New York conditions and join compatriot Harriet Dart in the next stage.

In eight years of playing grand slams, Boulter has never got past the third round, but says she has the game to take the next step.

“It’s where you get the biggest (ranking) points,” she said.

“I do think it’s important that I start making moves in bigger tournaments because if I want to go from 30 to 20, there’s a huge jump and if I want to go from 20 to 10, there’s a massive jump.

“So for me, it’s about looking at where I can start gaining bigger points.

“And obviously I’m going to have to play better, but I do feel like I’ve got that game to do that.”

The 28-year-old admitted she had not always prioritised grand slams in the past.

She added: “It’s just about putting it in these weeks and prioritising them a little bit more, which is something that I just haven’t done before.

“It’s been more about racking the points up, getting as far as you can go with it and see what your body can withstand.

“But now for me, it’s about picking and choosing a little bit more, but obviously taking care of the most important thing as well.”