Bournemouth closing in on loan move for Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Bournemouth are close to agreeing a loan move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 29-year-old, who became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when he moved from Athletic Bilbao to Stamford Bridge in August 2018 for £71million, spent last season on loan at Real Madrid.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola was unable to confirm the deal had been completed at his press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup trip to West Ham, but he did admit that “things are happening”.

He added: “Obviously he’s come from Chelsea and from Real Madrid, both very big clubs, and I think he is used to the pressure of playing for those kind of clubs.

Kepa Arrizabalaga spent last season at Real Madrid (John Walton/PA)

“But right now he is not our player so I can’t say any more.”

Earlier on Tuesday Chelsea bolstered their goalkeeping ranks by signing 19-year-old Mike Penders from Belgian side KRC Genk.

Penders, a Belgium Under-19 international, will join the Blues next summer on a contract until 2032.

He will remain with Genk in the Belgian top flight for the rest of the season.