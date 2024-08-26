Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76.

A statement on his official website confirmed he had died on Monday morning, surrounded by his family.

The Swede, who had been battling cancer, was the first foreign manager of the English national side, taking charge of 67 matches from 2001 to 2006.

Eriksson’s final tournament in charge of England was the 2006 World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

He led England to the quarter-finals of three major tournaments in succession, including the World Cups of 2002 and 2006.

He was appointed after a successful career in club management, notably in Italy, where he won a Serie A and cup double, as well as the European Cup Winners’ Cup, with Lazio.

He returned to the World Cup with Ivory Coast in 2010 and also had spells in charge of Manchester City and Leicester among stints in several other countries in a lengthy career.

He was never far away from the headlines during his time in England where, apart from football, his private life was a seemingly endless source of fascination for newspapers.

Eriksson’s life and career is the subject of a new Amazon Prime documentary which was released on Friday.

In it, the Swede talked about how he hoped to be remembered.

“I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do,” he said.

“Don’t be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it’s been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it.”

The England fans’ group Free Lions were among the first to pay tribute, posting on X: “RIP Sven. For the night in Munich, amongst everything else, thank you for the memories.”

That was a reference to England’s incredible 5-1 victory over Germany in Munich in a World Cup qualifier back in September 2001.