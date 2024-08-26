Emma Raducanu: I feel like I’ve got my spark back

Emma Raducanu will hope her tennis can do the talking as she begins her US Open campaign on Tuesday.

Raducanu has grabbed the headlines in the build-up to the New York tournament after she brandished Andy Murray as “old news” in the first grand slam since the Scot’s retirement, while all the other British contingent were glowing in praise.

The 21-year-old takes on former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin as she eyes a first win at Flushing Meadows since her memorable title win in 2021.

She has played just three matches since her run to the Wimbledon fourth round at the start of last month but says she has her spark back.

“I’ve been playing a lot freer in the last month, I’ve been expressing myself and I’ve been fighting, there’s been a lot of passion and I’ve been feisty,” she said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“I just feel a real fire back and a desire. That is me, I’m really tenacious and gritty, and I feel like I’ve got my spark back, which is what I’m most pleased about.”

Raducanu is one of four Britons in action on Tuesday, with British women’s number one Katie Boulter opening against qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

British men’s number one Jack Draper takes on Zhang Zhizhen in what could be a testing match as he looks to shake off the controversy surrounding his win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in Cincinnati.

Dan Evans is up against Karen Khachanov, hoping to rescue a horrible year which has seen him win just four singles matches on the ATP Tour.

Evans, though, is tipping Draper to fill the void in British tennis left by Murray.

“I think Jack is obviously in a good position,” he said. “I don’t think we should compare. I don’t think he has any responsibility to take on the mantle.

“For me, he is a year or two away from being as good as he is going to be. I don’t think we should put much pressure on him.

“He can go far in these tournaments at the minute but give him time – two years – he will be a stronger contender in some of these events.

“He has got to find his way I guess. He is in a good spot. No one else is going to be taking headlines I don’t think.”

Elsewhere, Jannik Sinner plays his first match – against American Mackenzie McDonald – since he escaped a ban despite two failed anti-doping tests earlier this year.

Sinner, who was cleared of fault or negligence by an independent tribunal, has defended himself stoutly amid criticism the world number one was shown favouritism with the speed in which his case was resolved.